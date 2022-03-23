Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) EVP Sells $12,210.00 in Stock

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) EVP Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.44, for a total value of $12,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Margaret Cotter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total value of $11,797.50.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total value of $11,935.00.

On Monday, March 14th, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total value of $11,412.50.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.18, for a total value of $11,495.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total value of $11,357.50.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total value of $12,127.50.

On Monday, February 28th, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total value of $12,155.00.

On Thursday, February 24th, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total value of $11,880.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total value of $12,485.00.

On Monday, February 14th, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total value of $11,962.50.

Shares of Reading International stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,278. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Reading International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.86 and a 12-month high of $7.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.65 million, a P/E ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.37.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Reading International in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reading International by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Reading International by 240.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Reading International by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 166,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Reading International by 76.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Reading International by 42.4% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 8,578 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.19% of the company’s stock.

Reading International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Reading International, Inc is an entertainment and real estate company, which engages in the development, ownership, and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through the Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate segments.

