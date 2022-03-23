Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $71.51 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) to post $71.51 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ready Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $81.09 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $58.54 million. Ready Capital posted sales of $22.61 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 216.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ready Capital will report full-year sales of $293.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $205.55 million to $338.34 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $276.77 million, with estimates ranging from $198.84 million to $354.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ready Capital.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.17. Ready Capital had a net margin of 39.09% and a return on equity of 14.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS.

RC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.14.

RC opened at $15.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.25. Ready Capital has a twelve month low of $13.07 and a twelve month high of $16.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.14%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 1,587.9% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.94% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions, SBC Originations, SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing, and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

