RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $9.00. The stock had previously closed at $8.28, but opened at $8.00. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. RealReal shares last traded at $8.03, with a volume of 58,734 shares.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on RealReal from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of RealReal from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of RealReal from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of RealReal from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of RealReal in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.18.

In other news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 8,888 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total value of $67,282.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Arnon Katz sold 21,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $164,539.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 130,950 shares of company stock valued at $1,125,362. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RealReal by 11.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,343,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,709,000 after purchasing an additional 143,385 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in RealReal during the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in RealReal by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 778,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,265,000 after acquiring an additional 247,482 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of RealReal by 296.3% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 402,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,299,000 after acquiring an additional 300,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of RealReal by 105.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $747.23 million, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 2.52.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $145.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.03 million. RealReal had a negative return on equity of 161.45% and a negative net margin of 50.48%. RealReal’s quarterly revenue was up 71.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

