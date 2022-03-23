Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 14,884 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 641,136 shares.The stock last traded at $39.78 and had previously closed at $39.60.

RETA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird cut Reata Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $282.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Reata Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.30 and a 200 day moving average of $61.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.17.

Reata Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RETA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($2.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.31) by ($0.04). Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,588.22% and a negative return on equity of 105.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.90) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,768,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,346,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 136.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 35,192 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 8,826 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 566.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,182,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,184,000 after buying an additional 1,005,161 shares during the period. 72.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

