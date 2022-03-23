Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for RAPT Therapeutics (RAPT)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ: RAPT):
- 3/16/2022 – RAPT Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Capital.
- 3/14/2022 – RAPT Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/11/2022 – RAPT Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $61.00 to $52.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/11/2022 – RAPT Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $55.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Shares of RAPT stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.44. 149,349 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,453. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.80. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.10 and a 12-month high of $43.26. The stock has a market cap of $663.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 0.64.
RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.05. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,814.95% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.73% of the company’s stock.
Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RAPT Therapeutics (RAPT)
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Sets Off On A Fresh Rally
- The Institutions Buy The Dip In Cintas
- 3 Cloud Stocks with Sky-High Upside
- 3 Financially Fit Companies Set to Make a Run
- Gogo Stock is Ready to Take Off Higher
Receive News & Ratings for RAPT Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAPT Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.