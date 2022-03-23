Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Zalando (ZLNDY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Zalando (OTCMKTS: ZLNDY):

3/22/2022 – Zalando was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Zalando SE is an online fashion retailer. The Company offers clothing, sports products, shoes, bags and other accessories for men, women and children. Zalando SE is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. “

3/11/2022 – Zalando had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from €92.00 ($101.10) to €56.00 ($61.54). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/9/2022 – Zalando was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Zalando SE is an online fashion retailer. The Company offers clothing, sports products, shoes, bags and other accessories for men, women and children. Zalando SE is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. “

3/4/2022 – Zalando was downgraded by analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co to a “neutral” rating.

3/3/2022 – Zalando had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €101.00 ($110.99) to €90.00 ($98.90).

1/28/2022 – Zalando was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Zalando SE is an online fashion retailer. The Company offers clothing, sports products, shoes, bags and other accessories for men, women and children. Zalando SE is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. “

1/25/2022 – Zalando had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from €101.00 ($110.99) to €96.50 ($106.04).

ZLNDY stock opened at $27.24 on Wednesday. Zalando SE has a twelve month low of $23.50 and a twelve month high of $62.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 42.56 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.09 and a 200 day moving average of $41.06.

Zalando SE engages in the provision of online fashion and lifestyle platform. It offers shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Fashion Store, Offspring, and All Other Segments. The Fashion Store segment focuses on its main sales channels. The Offspring segment includes the sales channels Zelando Lounge, outlet stores, and overstock management.

