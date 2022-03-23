ReddCoin (RDD) Achieves Market Cap of $19.73 Million

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 24% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 23rd. Over the last week, ReddCoin has traded down 1% against the US dollar. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $19.73 million and $33,968.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42,399.76 or 0.99900832 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.93 or 0.00065814 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.28 or 0.00318734 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.40 or 0.00135242 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $115.53 or 0.00272200 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00011049 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001447 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005286 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001305 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00029825 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com . ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

ReddCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

