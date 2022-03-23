Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Director Sells $56,210.00 in Stock

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total value of $56,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of RDFN traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.59. 2,260,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,916,808. Redfin Co. has a 52-week low of $16.23 and a 52-week high of $72.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.34 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $643.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.20 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 33.81% and a negative net margin of 5.70%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Redfin Co. will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Redfin by 70.0% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Redfin by 566.7% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on RDFN. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Redfin from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Redfin from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Redfin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Stephens lowered Redfin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.23.

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

