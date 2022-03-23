Reginald Seeto Sells 2,888 Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Stock

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) insider Reginald Seeto sold 2,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.43, for a total value of $116,761.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Reginald Seeto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 1st, Reginald Seeto sold 3,153 shares of CareDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total value of $121,768.86.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Reginald Seeto sold 2,550 shares of CareDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $114,750.00.

On Friday, February 4th, Reginald Seeto sold 4,988 shares of CareDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $201,215.92.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Reginald Seeto sold 814 shares of CareDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $34,293.82.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Reginald Seeto sold 1,719 shares of CareDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $68,880.33.

Shares of CareDx stock traded down $2.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 474,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,110. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.59 and a beta of 0.74. CareDx, Inc has a 1-year low of $27.87 and a 1-year high of $96.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.65.

CareDx ( NASDAQ:CDNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $79.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.10 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 6.49% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CareDx, Inc will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

CDNA has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on CareDx from $106.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded CareDx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on CareDx from $90.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNA. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CareDx by 263.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 500,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,809,000 after buying an additional 362,771 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of CareDx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,744,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 69,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,368,000 after purchasing an additional 5,963 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter.

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

