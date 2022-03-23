Reviewing Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) & Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE)

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) and Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Aeglea BioTherapeutics alerts:

This table compares Aeglea BioTherapeutics and Vaccinex’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeglea BioTherapeutics $18.74 million 6.98 -$65.80 million ($1.00) -2.65 Vaccinex $630,000.00 69.91 -$28.85 million N/A N/A

Vaccinex has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aeglea BioTherapeutics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Aeglea BioTherapeutics and Vaccinex, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aeglea BioTherapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Vaccinex 0 0 0 0 N/A

Aeglea BioTherapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $13.67, suggesting a potential upside of 415.72%. Given Aeglea BioTherapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Aeglea BioTherapeutics is more favorable than Vaccinex.

Risk and Volatility

Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vaccinex has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.2% of Aeglea BioTherapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.0% of Vaccinex shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Aeglea BioTherapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 68.6% of Vaccinex shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Aeglea BioTherapeutics and Vaccinex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeglea BioTherapeutics N/A -61.38% -47.89% Vaccinex N/A -197.52% -118.95%

Summary

Aeglea BioTherapeutics beats Vaccinex on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aeglea BioTherapeutics (Get Rating)

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which develops next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency. The company was founded by George Georgiou and David G. Lowe in December 2013 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

About Vaccinex (Get Rating)

Vaccinex, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of targeted biotherapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs. The company offers its products for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is pepinemab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 1 and 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC), Huntington's disease, Alzheimer's disease, osteosarcoma, and melanoma. The company is also developing VX5, a human antibody to CXCL13 that is in preclinical development for the treatment of MS and for other autoimmune disorders; and VX25, a bi-specific molecule based on natural killer T (NKT) vaccine platform for the therapeutic application of NKT cell stimulation for cancer immunotherapy. Vaccinex, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.