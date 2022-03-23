Richard F. Wallman Acquires 13,087 Shares of CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) Stock

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE – Get Rating) Director Richard F. Wallman bought 13,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.87 per share, with a total value of $76,820.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ CECE traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $5.49. The stock had a trading volume of 100,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,625. CECO Environmental Corp. has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $9.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $192.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.36.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 4.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. TheStreet cut shares of CECO Environmental from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CECE. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,469 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 106.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. 63.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CECO Environmental Company Profile (Get Rating)

CECO Environmental Corp. engages in the provision of engineering technology and solutions. It offers services in the field of environment, energy, fluid handling, and filtration. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions and Fluid Handling Solutions. The Energy Solutions segment improves air quality and solves fluid handling needs with market engineered, and customized solutions for the power generation, oil and gas, and petrochemical industries.

