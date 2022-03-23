Robert M. Gervis Purchases 135,870 Shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Stock

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) Director Robert M. Gervis purchased 135,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.12 per share, with a total value of $4,500,014.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE ASPN traded up $0.92 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 545,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,495. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -28.59 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.26. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.33 and a fifty-two week high of $65.99.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.21). Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 33.70% and a negative net margin of 30.50%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASPN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Cowen raised their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Benchmark cut their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aspen Aerogels presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.18.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,552,590 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,303,000 after purchasing an additional 144,291 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 797,432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,704,000 after acquiring an additional 436,343 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 420,135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,918,000 after acquiring an additional 12,351 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 387,644 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,300,000 after acquiring an additional 4,634 shares during the period. Finally, Collaborative Holdings Management LP lifted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 631.4% in the third quarter. Collaborative Holdings Management LP now owns 365,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,826,000 after acquiring an additional 315,700 shares during the period. 83.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

