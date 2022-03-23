Roger A. Krone Sells 25,335 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Stock

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) CEO Roger A. Krone sold 25,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.26, for a total transaction of $2,692,097.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of LDOS traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.83. 943,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,226,032. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.39. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.07 and a 52-week high of $109.39.

Get Leidos alerts:

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.38%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LDOS. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in Leidos by 55.6% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Leidos in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LDOS. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Leidos from $104.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Leidos from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Leidos from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.13.

Leidos Company Profile (Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.