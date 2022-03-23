RSK Infrastructure Framework Hits Market Capitalization of $130.53 Million (RIF)

RSK Infrastructure Framework (RIF) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 23rd. During the last seven days, RSK Infrastructure Framework has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One RSK Infrastructure Framework coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000366 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. RSK Infrastructure Framework has a total market cap of $130.53 million and $1.49 million worth of RSK Infrastructure Framework was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002357 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00048764 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,995.02 or 0.07056763 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,395.56 or 0.99890924 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00044822 BTC.

About RSK Infrastructure Framework

RSK Infrastructure Framework launched on November 9th, 2018. RSK Infrastructure Framework’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 840,126,673 coins. The Reddit community for RSK Infrastructure Framework is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for RSK Infrastructure Framework is www.rifos.org . RSK Infrastructure Framework’s official Twitter account is @rif_os

According to CryptoCompare, “The RIF Token is intended to allow any token holder to consume any services that are compatible with RIF OS Protocols. Such services may include third-party-developed infrastructure services and any other apps that might be deployed on their framework that agrees to accept RIF Tokens as a means of accessing/consuming the service or app. RIF (Rootstock Infrastructure Framework) is the third layer on top of Bitcoin that provides a wide range of solutions based on blockchain technology such as payments, storage, and domaining (RNS). “

