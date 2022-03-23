S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Buys 10,588 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 80.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,796 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,588 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for 2.2% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HON. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,268,823 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,760,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,663 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 49.0% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,119,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $449,857,000 after acquiring an additional 696,459 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,661,961,000 after buying an additional 613,394 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Honeywell International by 17.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,600,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $552,057,000 after purchasing an additional 387,447 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International by 93.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 481,722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $102,260,000 after purchasing an additional 232,750 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.43.

Honeywell International stock traded down $1.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $193.96. The company had a trading volume of 17,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,875,984. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.42 and a 1-year high of $236.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.66. The stock has a market cap of $132.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.49%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

