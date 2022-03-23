S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Buys 3,025 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $2,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DD. Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 34,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 3,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 18,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 5,828 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

In related news, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $183,372.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $93,317.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

Shares of DD traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,252,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,207,755. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.92. The company has a market capitalization of $39.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.89. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.37 and a 1-year high of $86.28.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 38.83%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.07%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile (Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.