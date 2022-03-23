S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,620 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,612 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $2,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,172 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC raised its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 295,798 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $17,911,000 after buying an additional 58,605 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,912 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at $2,409,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 678 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:BUD traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $59.15. 10,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,750,633. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.72. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of $52.65 and a 12 month high of $79.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $117.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.47.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.13. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BUD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €73.00 ($80.22) to €78.00 ($85.71) in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €68.00 ($74.73) to €70.00 ($76.92) in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €82.00 ($90.11) to €83.00 ($91.21) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.38.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

