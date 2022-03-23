S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 180,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,150 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 2.0% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC owned 0.60% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 362,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,221,000 after acquiring an additional 22,459 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 401,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,232,000 after purchasing an additional 71,612 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,583,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,324,000 after purchasing an additional 41,791 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 205,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,203,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 167,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 33,327 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSJN stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.44. 184,760 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,572. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.07. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.12 and a 52-week high of $25.51.

