SafeCoin (SAFE) Tops One Day Volume of $506.00

SafeCoin (SAFE) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 23rd. In the last week, SafeCoin has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar. SafeCoin has a total market cap of $9.77 million and approximately $506.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000835 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00030069 BTC.

SafeCoin Coin Profile

SafeCoin (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

SafeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

