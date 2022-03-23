Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $7.46, but opened at $7.67. Sana Biotechnology shares last traded at $7.92, with a volume of 9,493 shares.

Specifically, Director Patrick Y. Yang purchased 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.30 per share, with a total value of $204,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion and a PE ratio of -3.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.33.

Sana Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:SANA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.35). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SANA. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 85,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Sana Biotechnology by 1,346.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 124,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Sana Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Sana Biotechnology Company Profile (NASDAQ:SANA)

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

