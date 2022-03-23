Sanara MedTech (SMTI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 30th. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of SMTI stock opened at $27.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $212.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.44 and a beta of 2.25. Sanara MedTech has a fifty-two week low of $18.85 and a fifty-two week high of $43.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.66.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanara MedTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Sanara MedTech by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanara MedTech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Sanara MedTech by 976.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Sanara MedTech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Sanara MedTech, Incengages in the development, marketing, and distribution of biotechnology products to physicians, hospitals, and clinics. It offers CellerateRX Surgical Activated Collagen Adjuvant and HemaQuell Resorbable Bone Hemostat. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

