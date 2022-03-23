Sanara MedTech (SMTI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 30th. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of SMTI stock opened at $27.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $212.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.44 and a beta of 2.25. Sanara MedTech has a fifty-two week low of $18.85 and a fifty-two week high of $43.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.66.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanara MedTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.
Sanara MedTech Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sanara MedTech, Incengages in the development, marketing, and distribution of biotechnology products to physicians, hospitals, and clinics. It offers CellerateRX Surgical Activated Collagen Adjuvant and HemaQuell Resorbable Bone Hemostat. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.
