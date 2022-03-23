Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $117.24 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) to announce $117.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sapiens International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $116.72 million to $117.70 million. Sapiens International posted sales of $109.59 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sapiens International will report full year sales of $497.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $496.80 million to $498.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $541.46 million, with estimates ranging from $536.69 million to $546.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sapiens International.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Sapiens International had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The company had revenue of $119.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SPNS shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Sapiens International from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sapiens International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Sapiens International from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of Sapiens International stock opened at $26.39 on Wednesday. Sapiens International has a 1 year low of $24.30 and a 1 year high of $38.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.87.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPNS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 11.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 6,532 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 1,199.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after purchasing an additional 166,505 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Sapiens International during the 2nd quarter worth about $372,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Sapiens International by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 3,521 shares in the last quarter. 32.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

