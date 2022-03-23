Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Highland Private Wealth Management

Highland Private Wealth Management reduced its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,710 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up about 1.3% of Highland Private Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $10,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 42,683,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,122,000 after buying an additional 4,054,026 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,697,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,305,000 after buying an additional 162,991 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,534,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,657,000 after buying an additional 239,530 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,545,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,324,000 after buying an additional 729,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,682,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,497,000 after buying an additional 171,639 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHF traded down $0.47 on Wednesday, reaching $36.47. The stock had a trading volume of 6,100,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,022,374. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $33.50 and a 12-month high of $40.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.94 and a 200 day moving average of $38.52.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

