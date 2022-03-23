Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Price Target Raised to $28.00

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by analysts at BTIG Research from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 41.49% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on STNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.50 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.21.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

Shares of NYSE STNG traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,043,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,658. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 0.65. Scorpio Tankers has a 1 year low of $11.02 and a 1 year high of $24.67.

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The shipping company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $147.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.19 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 43.35% and a negative return on equity of 11.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.04) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,681 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.85% of the company’s stock.

About Scorpio Tankers (Get Rating)

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.