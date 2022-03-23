Shahid Ghauri Sells 116,411 Shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Stock

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) insider Shahid Ghauri sold 116,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $523,849.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of W&T Offshore stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $4.29. 4,406,381 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,236,303. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.02. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.64 and a 52 week high of $6.68. The company has a market cap of $613.52 million, a PE ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 2.63.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $165.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.98 million. W&T Offshore had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a negative return on equity of 13.06%. W&T Offshore’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WTI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of W&T Offshore in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in W&T Offshore by 23,750.0% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 7,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 7,125 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in W&T Offshore by 30.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in W&T Offshore in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in W&T Offshore in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in W&T Offshore in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 38.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

