ShareRing (SHR) Tops One Day Volume of $4.58 Million

ShareRing (SHR) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. ShareRing has a market cap of $47.40 million and $4.58 million worth of ShareRing was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ShareRing coin can now be bought for about $0.0241 or 0.00000146 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, ShareRing has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About ShareRing

SHR is a coin. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2018. ShareRing’s total supply is 6,434,460,140 coins and its circulating supply is 1,966,804,955 coins. The official message board for ShareRing is medium.com/ShareRing . The official website for ShareRing is sharering.network . ShareRing’s official Twitter account is @ShareRingGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ShareRing is https://reddit.com/r/ShareRing and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ShareRing is an online sharing platform that allows users to share things with each other without any kind of currency exchange fees. The ShareRing app allows users to find sharing services around them and to pay for them with a globally accepted token, ShareToken (SHR). ShareToken (SHR) is an Ethereum-based token used for all payments within the ShareRing ecosystem. “

ShareRing Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShareRing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShareRing should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ShareRing using one of the exchanges listed above.

