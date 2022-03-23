Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 78,569 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,540,265 shares.The stock last traded at $18.15 and had previously closed at $17.55.

SGFY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Signify Health from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, March 6th. UBS Group raised shares of Signify Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Signify Health from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Signify Health from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Signify Health from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Signify Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.56.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.06. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 165.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 5.46.

Signify Health ( NYSE:SGFY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $181.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.26 million. Signify Health had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 4.36%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Signify Health, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Laurel Douty purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $240,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGFY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Signify Health by 29.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 7,067 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Signify Health by 196.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 431,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,133,000 after acquiring an additional 285,827 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Signify Health during the second quarter worth about $748,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Signify Health by 6.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Signify Health during the second quarter worth about $552,000.

About Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY)

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates through Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services segments. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

