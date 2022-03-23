Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Acquires 9,083 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 894.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,083 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $3,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROK. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 69.8% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 75.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $326.00 to $294.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $324.24.

In other news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.22, for a total transaction of $182,710.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock traded down $1.61 on Wednesday, hitting $272.54. 1,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 736,643. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $280.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $310.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.43. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.65 and a 1 year high of $354.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 52.21%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

