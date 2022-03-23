Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Grows Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Fiserv makes up approximately 1.5% of Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $4,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 87.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,264,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $242,001,000 after buying an additional 1,055,095 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter worth about $1,086,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.6% in the third quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 15.3% in the third quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 42,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,572,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 30.4% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $882,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FISV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James cut their target price on Fiserv from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho cut their target price on Fiserv from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Fiserv from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Edward Jones raised Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.10.

Shares of FISV stock traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $99.44. 12,504 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,150,508. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.44. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.91 and a 12-month high of $127.34. The stock has a market cap of $65.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.50, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

