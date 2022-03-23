Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Lowers Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE cut its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for 2.3% of Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $7,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after acquiring an additional 20,065 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,358,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $320,000. Camden National Bank raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 41,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the period.

IJH traded down $2.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $268.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,781,275. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $247.37 and a one year high of $292.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $263.60.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

