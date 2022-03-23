Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Sells 664 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lessened its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,043 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 664 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up about 4.0% of Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Accenture were worth $13,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. DDD Partners LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 34,884 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,461,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 315.6% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 232,551 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $94,020,000 after acquiring an additional 42,774 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 766 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 29,776 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.62, for a total value of $147,105.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,046 shares of company stock valued at $10,551,684. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN stock traded down $4.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $322.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,930,926. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.17 billion, a PE ratio of 33.01, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $264.37 and a twelve month high of $417.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $330.12 and its 200 day moving average is $350.16.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.11%.

ACN has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $382.03.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

