Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.88.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Snap One from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Snap One from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Snap One during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Snap One in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Snap One by 855.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Snap One during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap One in the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SNPO opened at $20.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.86. Snap One has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $24.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Snap One will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

