Sociall (SCL) Price Reaches $0.0026 on Exchanges

Sociall (SCL) traded down 25.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 23rd. Over the last week, Sociall has traded 17.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Sociall coin can currently be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sociall has a market capitalization of $42,846.19 and approximately $32.00 worth of Sociall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00037046 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.00 or 0.00108387 BTC.

Sociall Profile

Sociall is a coin. It launched on July 28th, 2017. Sociall’s total supply is 16,714,020 coins. Sociall’s official Twitter account is @sociall_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sociall is /r/sociall and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sociall is sociall.io . The official message board for Sociall is medium.com/@sociall.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Sociall is a social network. All data and uploads will exist on the blockchain instead of centralized servers. Sociall is a platform that allows users to communicate with friends and family while providing security and privacy. By decentralizing and encrypting all data and uploads, Sociall hopes to eliminate all invasion of privacy that large corporations are currently performing. End-to-end message encryption ensures only the user and the person communicating with the user, can read what is sent, and nobody in between, not even Sociall. The network will Sociallits very own native cryptocurrency to be used for all purchases, called Sociall. SCL can be used to buy goods and services from other users, purchase ad spaces from the integrated ad platform, donate to crowdfunding campaigns, and much more. “

Buying and Selling Sociall

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sociall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sociall should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sociall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

