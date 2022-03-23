Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Lowered to “Underweight” at Morgan Stanley

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of NYSE:SCCO traded up $1.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.57. The company had a trading volume of 833,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,833. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.05. Southern Copper has a 12 month low of $54.92 and a 12 month high of $83.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 42.58%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Southern Copper will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total transaction of $14,988,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Southern Copper in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in Southern Copper by 131.9% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Southern Copper in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in Southern Copper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southern Copper in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. 7.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations, Mexican Open-Pit Operations, and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

