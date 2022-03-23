Sportradar Group (SRAD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 30th. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SRAD stock opened at $15.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Sportradar Group has a 1 year low of $11.06 and a 1 year high of $28.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.66.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Sportradar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Sportradar Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $196,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Sportradar Group by 169.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 16,062 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Sportradar Group by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 103,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 43,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sportradar Group by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 153,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 8,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $28.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sportradar Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sportradar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.40.

Sportradar Group AG focuses on operating as a holding company for Sportradar Holding AG that provides integrated sports data and technology platforms to the sports betting industry in the United Kingdom, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. The company offers mission-critical software, data, and content to sports leagues, betting operators, and media companies.

