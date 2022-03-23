STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) VP James E. Francese Sells 922 Shares

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) VP James E. Francese sold 922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $68,799.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of STAAR Surgical stock traded down $3.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.96. 271,241 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,081. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.31 and a 200 day moving average of $98.40. STAAR Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $55.36 and a fifty-two week high of $163.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 146.84 and a beta of 1.02.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $59.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STAA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on STAAR Surgical from $150.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research raised STAAR Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, STAAR Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

