Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $16.73 Million

Analysts forecast that Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Get Rating) will report sales of $16.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stellus Capital Investment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.50 million and the highest is $16.95 million. Stellus Capital Investment reported sales of $13.99 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will report full-year sales of $68.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $67.40 million to $70.15 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $72.05 million, with estimates ranging from $68.98 million to $75.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Stellus Capital Investment.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 5th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,625 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,915 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 7,540 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SCM opened at $14.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $275.01 million, a PE ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.49. Stellus Capital Investment has a one year low of $12.10 and a one year high of $14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Stellus Capital Investment Corp. invests in companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $5 to $50 million. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/defense, business services, consumer products, distribution, education, energy/industrial services, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, media & entertainment, restaurant/retail, software/technology, and telecommunications.

