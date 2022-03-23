StoneMor (STON) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

StoneMor (NYSE:STON – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

STON stock opened at $2.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $338.83 million, a PE ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.49. StoneMor has a one year low of $1.65 and a one year high of $3.03.

Get StoneMor alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of StoneMor by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,679,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,829,000 after acquiring an additional 88,747 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of StoneMor by 0.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,548,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,946 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneMor in the third quarter worth $595,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of StoneMor by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 171,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of StoneMor by 7.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 122,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 8,965 shares in the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

StoneMor, Inc owns and manages cemeteries and funeral homes. It operates through the following segments: Cemetery Operations, Funeral Home Operations, and Corporate. The Cemetery Operations segment focuses on the sale of interment rights, cemetery merchandise, which includes markers, bases, vaults, caskets and cremation niches, and cemetery services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for StoneMor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneMor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.