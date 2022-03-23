Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) VP William Trousdale Sells 22,843 Shares

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) VP William Trousdale sold 22,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total transaction of $554,399.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

William Trousdale also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 18th, William Trousdale sold 1,127 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $31,556.00.

NASDAQ SNCY traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.55 and a twelve month high of $44.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.79.

Sun Country Airlines ( NASDAQ:SNCY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $172.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.24 million. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 4.29%. Sun Country Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Country Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.33.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNCY. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,061,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,189,000 after acquiring an additional 890,165 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 7,088.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 756,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,603,000 after buying an additional 745,590 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,615,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,029,000 after buying an additional 723,650 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 1,225.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 746,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,344,000 after buying an additional 690,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,523,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,504,000 after buying an additional 619,119 shares in the last quarter.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

