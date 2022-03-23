Susquehanna Bancshares Trims PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Target Price to $38.00

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 101.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank assumed coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities lowered PagSeguro Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.42.

Shares of NYSE PAGS traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.88. 67,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,418,896. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.42 and a 200 day moving average of $29.81. PagSeguro Digital has a 1 year low of $11.76 and a 1 year high of $61.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.54.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Provida Pension Fund Administrator purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. 56.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

