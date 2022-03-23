Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Insider Katie M. Boylan Sells 3,617 Shares

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) insider Katie M. Boylan sold 3,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.71, for a total transaction of $809,159.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Target stock traded down $6.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $216.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,906,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,328,478. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $184.00 and a 1 year high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $100.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.90.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. Target had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 47.35%. The company had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 14.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.59%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 818 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Target from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Target from $353.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.05.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

