TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) Portfolio Manager Purchases $14,364.21 in Stock

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI – Get Rating) Portfolio Manager Laird Landmann bought 2,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.11 per share, for a total transaction of $14,364.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,969. TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.96 and a 12-month high of $5.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.30.

Get TCW Strategic Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 3.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,411,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,354,000 after purchasing an additional 50,347 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 11.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 771,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after purchasing an additional 79,453 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in TCW Strategic Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $189,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 8.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 671,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after purchasing an additional 49,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 5.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 468,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 22,802 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.47% of the company’s stock.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TCW Strategic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCW Strategic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.