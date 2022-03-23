TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) Portfolio Manager Purchases $14,364.21 in Stock

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI – Get Rating) Portfolio Manager Laird Landmann bought 2,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.11 per share, for a total transaction of $14,364.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,969. TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.96 and a 12-month high of $5.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.30.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%.
TCW Strategic Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
