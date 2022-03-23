TDCX Inc’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on March 30th (NYSE:TDCX)

TDCX’s (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, March 30th. TDCX had issued 19,358,957 shares in its initial public offering on October 1st. The total size of the offering was $348,461,226 based on an initial share price of $18.00. After the end of TDCX’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of TDCX opened at $12.78 on Wednesday. TDCX has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.87.

Get TDCX alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of TDCX in the 4th quarter worth $196,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of TDCX in the 4th quarter worth $383,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new position in shares of TDCX in the 4th quarter worth $470,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of TDCX in the 4th quarter worth $575,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of TDCX in the 4th quarter worth $709,000. Institutional investors own 8.84% of the company’s stock.

TDCX Inc is a digital customer experience solutions provider for technology and blue-chip companies. It offers omnichannel CX solutions, sales and digital marketing services and content monitoring and moderation services. The company serves travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organisations, gaming, e-commerce and education sector.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TDCX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TDCX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.