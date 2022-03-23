Teresa Briggs Sells 19,325 Shares of Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY) Stock

Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) Director Teresa Briggs sold 19,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $579,943.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

WRBY traded up $2.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,262,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,044,888. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.59. Warby Parker Inc has a twelve month low of $22.59 and a twelve month high of $60.30.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $132.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.35 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Warby Parker Inc will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Warby Parker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $475,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,084,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $774,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,003,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $396,000. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Warby Parker from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Warby Parker from $52.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on Warby Parker from $54.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Warby Parker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Warby Parker from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.67.

Warby Parker Inc is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc is based in NEW YORK.

