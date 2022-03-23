TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Shares Sold by Baskin Financial Services Inc.

Baskin Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 522,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,331 shares during the period. TFI International accounts for about 4.7% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Baskin Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.57% of TFI International worth $58,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in TFI International by 25.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 3,689 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in TFI International by 15.2% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new position in TFI International in the third quarter valued at approximately $522,000. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in TFI International in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,376,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in TFI International by 4.9% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 37,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFII traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $110.23. 159,343 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,926. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.41 and its 200 day moving average is $103.04. The stock has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83. TFI International Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.49 and a 1-year high of $120.50.

TFI International ( NYSE:TFII Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that TFI International Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is 17.28%.

TFII has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised TFI International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TFI International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on TFI International in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TFI International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.26.

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

