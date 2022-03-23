The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 54.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,910 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $1,590,000. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,835,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,323 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 240.5% in the 4th quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 5,424 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,140 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. 54.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BA has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price objective on Boeing in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $265.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Monday. Cowen dropped their target price on Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.05.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $191.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $200.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.23. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $167.58 and a 52-week high of $260.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.42.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The company had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($15.25) earnings per share. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

