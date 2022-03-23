The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Director Ann Scott Blouin Sells 390 Shares

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total transaction of $33,840.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENSG traded down $2.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $85.13. The stock had a trading volume of 156,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,883. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.03. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.29 and a 1-year high of $98.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.90. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The company had revenue of $693.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is currently 6.43%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

About The Ensign Group (Get Rating)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.