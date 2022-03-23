The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Price Target to $493.00

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $493.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.84% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Argus boosted their price target on Cintas from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cintas from $399.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $447.89.

Get Cintas alerts:

CTAS traded up $8.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $401.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 696,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,766. Cintas has a fifty-two week low of $328.57 and a fifty-two week high of $461.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.63 billion, a PE ratio of 37.47, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $381.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $407.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 32.05% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cintas will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cintas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Cintas by 325.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 50.7% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.