The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Sold by Baskin Financial Services Inc.

Baskin Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 270,582 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,339 shares during the period. Toronto-Dominion Bank makes up approximately 1.7% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $20,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TD. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 24.6% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.9% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.4% in the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 14,078 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 48.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. increased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.50 to C$102.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Veritas Investment Research lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Desjardins increased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$110.00 to C$113.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.32.

NYSE TD traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.42. 1,951,242 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,297,408. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $62.81 and a 1-year high of $86.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $146.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.03. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 30.57%. The firm had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.702 dividend. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.34%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

