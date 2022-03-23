The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Atwater Malick LLC

Atwater Malick LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,107 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises about 3.2% of Atwater Malick LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,795,456 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $20,265,797,000 after purchasing an additional 314,932 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 8.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,294,697 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,970,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628,220 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,284,577 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,770,379,000 after acquiring an additional 355,101 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,105,472 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,878,713,000 after acquiring an additional 380,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 13.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,694,019 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,809,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $140.11 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $128.38 and a 1 year high of $192.34. The firm has a market cap of $255.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.40, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.38.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total value of $1,586,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,436 shares of company stock valued at $5,917,168. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 target price on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.72.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

